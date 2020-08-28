Coronavirus claims nine more lives in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus claimed nine more lives across the country in the past 24 hours, taking the number of people succumbing to the highly contagious disease to 6,283.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 415 people tested positive for the contagion during this period, bringing the national tally of cases to 279,937.

The number of active coronavirus cases has come down to 8,833 as 279,937 patients have recuperated.

US surpasses 180,000 deaths

The United States passed the grim milestone of 180,000 coronavirus deaths Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University’s real-time tracker.

The US added 931 new virus deaths in 24 hours, the Baltimore-based university reported at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Friday), bringing the total death toll to 180,527.

An additional 42,859 new cases brought the overall caseload to 5,860,397. The US is by far the hardest-hit country in the world in terms of both number of cases and deaths. At least 2,101,326 have recovered from the virus in the country.

