Coronavirus death toll in Pakistan rises to 486

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 24 more fatalities from novel coronavirus during last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 486 in the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients has jumped to 21,501 with an addition of 1,315 cases in last 24 hours.

Of these total 21,501 cases, 7,882 were reported in Sindh, 8,103 in Punjab, 3,288 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,321 in Balochistan, 372 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 71 in Azad Kashmir.

Number of patients recovered from coronavirus is 5,782 now. As many as 9,857 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in last 24 hours. With this the total number of the tests in the country so far stands at 2,22,404.

Lockdown to be relaxed gradually in coming days: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the coronavirus lockdown will be further relaxed in the coming days as standard operating procedures (SOPs) based on precautionary measures have been prepared for all sectors.

Read more: Govt to take major steps to boost economic activities: PM Imran

While addressing a parliamentary party meeting, the premier stressed that the federal government is taking steps to provide relief to all classes because it is the need of the hour to serve the nation by keeping aside political differences.

“It is the best time for all the public representatives to serve people. Benefits of reduction in petroleum prices must be provided to all, therefore, assembly members should keep a check on rates with the help of administration.

“The members should work together with the authorities to ensure implementation over the official guidelines and mobilize the youth to counter the pandemic.

Comments

comments