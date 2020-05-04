Govt to take major steps to boost economic activities: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the government will take major steps to accelerate economic activities in the country, ARY New reported.

Talking to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, who called on him in Islamabad, PM Imran Said that the government will leave no stone unturned to facilitate people amid Coronavirus pandemic.

He maintained that the government was using all available resources to provide immediate relief to the common man. The prime minister said that the Tiger Force will work together with the administration in relief efforts.

PM Imran said that the federal government was providing all-out assistance and support to provinces in fight against COVID-19.

Earlier on March 25, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had unveiled the emergency economic plan finalised by the federal government amid the crisis of coronavirus pandemic.

Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, expressed fear of more impacts on the national economy due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic that had also disturbed economic activities including exports and remittances.

“Our economy was heading towards stability and exports were rising which reduced the current account deficit to $3 billion from $20 billion. Pakistan had paid foreign loans worth $4 billion while the country’s efforts were being appreciated for economic revival. Pakistan’s revenue collections were historical in the last eight months and it was increased up to 17 per cent as compared to the previous year.”

