ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 53 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 11,886, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 53 more lives and 1,302 fresh infections were reported.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,684 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,903 patients are still in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 33,184.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 551,842.

Read more: Covid vaccination drive: 4,684 Sindh frontliners have received jabs so far

A total of 37,020 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 507,502 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 8,122,447 samples have been tested thus far.

So far Sindh province has reported 249,498 cases of the coronavirus. 159,705 have been reported in Punjab, 68,004 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 18,844 in Balochistan, 41,734 COVID-19 cases in Islamabad and 9,144, 4,913 cases of the deadly virus have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) respectively.

Comments

comments