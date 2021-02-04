Covid vaccination drive: 4,684 Sindh frontliners have received jabs so far

KARACHI: On the second day of the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive Sindh has Thursday seen 3,696 more frontline workers receiving their anti-viral jabs according to health department stats, ARY News reported.

So far in vaccination drive the provincial health department said total 4,684 workers, deemed to be on frontlines against the global pandemic, have received the shots, with Karachi’s South District jabbing 468 people.

Some 233 staffers of Jinnah Hospital received their jabs, according to the health department numbers.

Separately in Karachi’s East district, the total frontline workers to receive their first vaccination dose were 298.

Numbers vaccinating workers in the West district were 318 which is slightly higher than those in Center with 160 frontline workers.

Across Korangi District, 367 frontline workers received their jabs, followed by contiguous Malir district with 278 workers vaccinated.

Moreover from Sindh, Hyderabad frontline workers have received 480 jabs so far while Shaheed Benazirabad noted 520 staffers related to fields considered frontlines.

READ: Sindh journalists to get Covid-19 vaccine in first phase, announces minister

Moreover, the Sindh information minister Syed Nasir Hussian Shah has separately announced that journalists in Sindh will get Covid vaccine jabs under the nationwide first phase vaccination program as well.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of the Karachi Union of Journalists here in Karachi.

The minister said that the provincial government considers journalists as frontline workers and they will also get vaccine doses besides doctors in the first phase.

“Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah have agreed to include journalists in the current vaccination program,” he said, adding that reporters, photographers and cameramen will get the jab as part of the vaccination programme.

