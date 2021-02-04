Sindh journalists to get Covid-19 vaccine in first phase, announces minister

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussian Shah announced on Thursday that journalists in Sindh will get Covid vaccine jabs under the nationwide first phase vaccination program, ARY News reported.

He said this during a meeting with a delegation of the Karachi Union of Journalists here in Karachi.

The minister said that the provincial government considers journalists as frontline workers and they will also get vaccine doses besides doctors in the first phase.

“Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah have agreed to include journalists in the current vaccination program,” he said, adding that reporters, photographers and cameramen will get the jab as part of the vaccination programme.

It may be noted that as many as 979 frontline health workers were inoculated with a Covid-19 vaccine in Sindh during the past 24 hours, the provincial health department said on Thursday.

The vaccination drive commenced simultaneously across the country the other day.

Of the total, 108 health workers were vaccinated at Karachi’s Khaliqdina Hall vaccination centre, 102 at Dow University of Health Sciences (Ojha campus), 34 at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), 75 at Qatar Hospital, 14 at Sindh Government Hospital New Karachi, 113 at Liaqatabad Hospital, 36 at Children Hospital, 37 at Sindh Government Hospital Korangi and 145 at a Malir hospital.

Apart from Karachi, 129 frontline warriors were inoculated against the coronavirus at Liaquat University of Medical Sciences (LUMS) and 186 at Shaheed Benazirabad’s MCH centre.

A countrywide Covid vaccination drive started on Wednesday. 0.5 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine gifted by China is being used in the first phase. Sindh has been provided 84,000 doses of the vaccine, Punjab 70,000, KP 65,000, and Balochistan 10,300 doses.

