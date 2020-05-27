Nine people die of coronavirus in KP as infection tally soars to 8,483

PESHAWAR: Nine more people have lost their battle against coronavirus on Wednesday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province during the last 24-hours, raising the provincial death toll to 425, ARY NEWS reported.

According to statistics shared by the provincial health ministry, 224 fresh cases of the infection were reported in the KP province during the past 24 hours.

“Overall 8,483 people have tested positive for the virus in the province,” it said.

The health department said that 54 patients have recovered from the infection during the past 24 hours, raising the number of recoveries to 2632 in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra on May 20 said that the recovery rate of coronavirus patients in the KP is better as compared to other provinces.

Read More: Chief Secretary KP Dr Kazim Niaz contracts coronavirus: sources

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, the KP health minister said that the recovery rate of coronavirus patients in the province stands at 31 percent, which is the “best throughout the country”.

“Covid-19 deaths in the province in the province are increasing, but the good news is that patients are recovering in high numbers and KP has the best corona recovery rate than other provinces,” added the health minister.

