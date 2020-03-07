Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient discharged from hospital after recovery

KARACHI: Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient has been discharged from the hospital after complete recovery, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The 22-year-old student tested negative after being affected from the virus, last month, when he along with his family returned from Iran.

According to the Sindh health department, the student was under treatment at a private hospital.

Yesterday, Sindh government’s spokesperson in his tweet announced, “very happy to inform that the 1st coronavirus patient in #Sindh who was being attended to has recovered and his tests have now come out as NEGATIVE. Alhamdolillah.”

Earlier, on March 5, a sixth confirmed case of coronavirus was reported from Karachi.

According to the provincial authorities, a citizen, 68, tested positive for the COVID-19 or novel coronavirus.

They maintained that the patient was being provided with the best healthcare facilities in the hospital.

Confirming the report, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, in his tweet, had said that 6th case of deadly virus in Pakistan is confirmed.

He said that the patient is in clinically stable condition in Sindh and is being well taken care of.

