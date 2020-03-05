One more coronavirus case emerges in Karachi

KARACHI: One more novel coronavirus case has been reported in Karachi on Thursday, bringing the tally to three in Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of Sindh chief minister, a citizen, 68, tested positive for the COVID-19 or novel coronavirus. He maintained that the patient is being provided with the best healthcare facilities in the hospital.

The spokesperson said that his family members and other relatives are being screened for the deadly coronavirus.

Confirming the report, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, in his tweet, said that 6th case of coronavirus in Pakistan is confirmed.

He said that the patient is in clinically stable condition in Sindh and is being well taken care of.

236/ 6th case of #coronavirus in Pakistan is confirmed. The patient is in clinically stable condition in Sindh and is being well taken care of. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) March 5, 2020

Earlier on February 26, two cases of novel coronavirus had been reported in Pakistan while the first case of COVID-19 emerged in Karachi from a citizen who flew back from Iran along with his family.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, had said in his Twitter messages that two coronavirus cases had been detected in Pakistan.

Dr Zafar Mirza had asked citizens to remain calm as both patients are being treated in accordance with the standard clinical protocols. He had added that the lives of both patients were ‘stable’ and ‘all things were in our control’.

