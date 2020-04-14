Gilgit Baltistan govt plans to ease lockdown restrictions

GILGIT: Gilgit Baltistan government is eyeing to ease lockdown restrictions in the region after more people recovered from novel coronavirus, ARY NEWS reported quoting Adviser to GB chief minister on Information Shams Mir.

He said that the Chief Minister Hafeezur Rehman has put forward the suggestions for easing the lockdown during National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting.

“The rate of new cases reported from Gilgit Baltistan and recoveries made by the old patients is satisfactory,” Shams Mir said

He, however said that there were still chances of coronavirus outspread and the provinces and Centre were on one page to fight against the infection.

We are devising standard operating procedures (SOPs) for easing lockdown in the region, he said adding that the details of it would be divulged in a presser from the chief minister tomorrow.

It is pertinent to mention here that currently there are 75 active coronavirus patients in the region out of total reported cases of 233. Overall 155 people have recovered after contracting the virus and three died from it.

Earlier in the day, in view of rising cases of novel coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced to extend the ongoing country-wide lockdown for another two weeks.

Addressing a joint press conference following the National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting, PM Imran said that all the public places and educational institutions will remain closed during the lockdown. He urged the people to follow the safety instruction issued by the government to protect themselves from Covid-19

He said that the government was making all-out efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. On the occasion, PM Imran announced to open the construction sector to help daily wagers and labourers affected by continued lockdown.

He maintained that this sector has the lowest risk factor in terms of coronavirus spread and added that there is consensus between center and the provinces regarding opening the construction sector for providing employment to people.

