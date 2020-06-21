92 coronavirus hotspots identified in 20 cities: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Sunday said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has identified 92 Covid-19 hotspots in 20 cities.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “NCOC has identified 92 hotspots in 20 cities, which cover 40% of all active cases & effect only 3% of Pak population.”

“We can have substantial impact on disease spread while minimizing disruption in livelihood of citizens. Effective hotspot lockdown can make a decisive difference.”

Earlier today, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza asked the people to take special care of their elders in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Briefing the media, he stressed the need for wearing face masks, observing social distancing, frequent hand washing to stay safe from the COVID-19.

The special assistant said so far seventy-two percent were over fifty years of age who have lost their lives due to coronavirus infection. He said the senior citizens should avoid public transport and crowded places.

