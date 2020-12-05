Coronavirus-infected witness causes panic in AC courtroom

KARACHI: A witness caused panic during a hearing in the Accountability Court (AC) on Saturday after the revelation that he was diagnosed with coronavirus a few days ago.

The dramatic situation occurred during the hearing of illegal plots allotment corruption reference against Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal.

As per details, the prosecution team presented a witness before the court for a statement who was already suffering from coronavirus.

The revelation caused panic in the court and he was asked to leave the courtroom immediately. Later, the court summoned more witnesses against Mustafa Kamal and others on December 23.

In a separate situation that occurred last month in the Supreme Court, a COVID-19 positive lawyer had appeared before the court of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

Read more: Lahore’s additional sessions judge dies of coronavirus

As per details, Barrister Dr Adnan Khan who was diagnosed with the coronavirus a few days ago had appeared before CJP Justice Gulzar for the hearing of the case.

“Though I had been tested positive for COVID-19, but appearing before the court”, he was quoted as saying before the CJP.

The revelation from the lawyer had created panic in the courtroom. CJP Gulzar Ahmed asked the lawyer why he has appeared before the court and risking other lives.

