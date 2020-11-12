Lahore’s additional sessions judge dies of coronavirus

LAHORE: Additional Sessions Judge Lahore Azfar Sultan Syed died of coronavirus on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson of the Lahore High Court, Azfar Sultan Syed was under treatment after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus few days earlier.

Additional Sessions Judge Azfar Sultan Syed had been posted in the Lahore Sessions Court. Following the confirmation of the virus in the judge, the courtroom was sealed and employees working over there were tested for the COVID-19. “The tests of the employees remained negative”, the LHC spokesperson added.

The court was also disinfected.

The number of coronavirus positive cases is increasing sharply in the country and according to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC),1,808 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 more deaths were recorded across the country during the last 24 hours.

The tally of deaths reached up to 7,055 in Pakistan, whereas, the number of active cases of COVID-19 reached up to 22,088 and the total count of infections stood at 349,992.

36,686 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and the country has so far carried out 4810182 tests.

