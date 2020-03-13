Coronavirus: CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chairs cabinet meeting

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet emergency meeting is currently underway today (Friday) to review preparation and arrangements of all relevant departments amid coronavirus threat, ARY News reported.

The provincial cabinet meeting is scheduled to discuss 10-point agenda with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan in the chair.

The cabinet meeting will also decide to raise the issue of closure of the Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan with the federal government.

Decision to close schools in the province is also on the cards. Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has said situation is under control and advised the masses not to worry just adopt precautionary measures to minimize the risk of coronavirus.

Read more: Coronavirus: Sindh govt extends closure of educational institutions

Earlier, a 31-year-old man in Shigar district tested positive for coronavirus, Gilgit-Baltistan focal person on coronavirus had confirmed.

The 31-year-old man had visited Iran and tested positive for the disease today.

This takes the total number of confirmed cases in Pakistan to 22 and three in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile, amid rising cases of novel coronavirus in Sindh, the provincial cabinet, yesterday, had decided to extend the closure of all the public and private educational institutes till May 30.

The decision was taken in an emergency meeting of the Sindh cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

