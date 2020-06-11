Coronavirus kills 101 more people, infects 5,834 in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The countrywide tally of coronavirus cases has surged to 119,536 with 38,391 patients having cured of the disease and 2,356 virus-related deaths.

So far, 45,463 cases have been detected in Punjab, 43,790 in Sindh, 15,206 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,335 in Balochistan, 6,236 in Islamabad, 488 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,018 in Gilgit Baltistan, according to data released by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Read More: PTI MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman tests positive for coronavirus

With 101 more Covid-19 related fatalities recorded over the past 24 hours, the number of people succumbing to the disease in the country has jumped to 2,356 so far. A total of 5,834 new cases were detected when 26,573 new tests were conducted during this period.

The number of people defeating the deadly virus has reached 38,391. So far,780,825 tests have been conducted across the country.

Read More: Punjab bans sale of Actemra injection in open market

Earlier, on June 10, Special Assistant to PM on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza had said the government is pursuing a holistic strategy to combat coronavirus.

In a statement on Wednesday with reference to the WHO letter, he said: “We have made the best sovereign decisions in the best interest of our people. He said we have to make tough policy choices to strike a balance between lives and livelihoods.”

Zafar Mirza said Pakistan has consciously but gradually eased generalized lockdowns but at the same time it has focused on enforcement of SOPs in shops, industries, mosques, and public transport etc.

Comments

comments