Coronavirus kills 17 Pakistanis, infects 977 in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 17 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus, taking the nationwide tally of fatalities to 6,823, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 977 fresh infections emerged during this period, lifting the national tally of cases to 333,970. Around 27,655 samples were tested during last 24 hours across the country.

There are a total of 12,592 active cases of the coronavirus as 314,555 patients have so far recuperated from the disease.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 145,851 cases, followed by Punjab reporting 104,271 cases while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 39,564, Balochistan 15,920, Islamabad 19,970, Gilgit Baltistan 4,261 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 4,133.

648 of the patients under treatment in hospitals across the country are said to be in critical condition.

On Saturday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19 had decided to enlist the help of the public to enforce the government-defined SOPs to address the coronavirus pandemic.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar tweeted: “With the arrival of the 2nd wave & continued widescale violation of sop’s, NCOC has decided to seek citizens help for sop compliance.”

