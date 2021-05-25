Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Coronavirus kills 92 more, infects 2,253 in last 24 hours

coronavirus pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan witnessed 92 more deaths from the coronavirus over the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll from the pandemic to 20,400.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 2,253 more people were diagnosed with Covid-19 when 46,726 samples were tested during the same period.

READ: Explainer: What is ‘black fungus’ that is hitting India’s COVID-19 patients?

The positivity ratio of new infections was recorded at 4.82%, the NCOC said.

The national tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases has climbed to 904,000 with 2,253 more people testing positive for the disease. More people recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the number of people recovering to 820,494.

READ: Sniffer dogs detect Covid-infected passenger at Peshawar airport

On Monday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan announced that the state-run National Institute of Health has locally produced the first batch of China’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine Cansino.

“Congratulations to the NIH Pak team and its leadership for successful fill/finish (from concentrate) of the Cansino vaccine with the help of Cansino Bio Inc. China. The product has passed the rigorous internal QA testing. An imp step to help in our vaccine supply line,” he tweeted.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

AP reporters protest firing of Emily Wilder for criticising Israeli govt

Pakistan

Karachi restaurant staff assaulted media team for reporting Covid SOP violation

Pakistan

Sindh inks MoU to establish forensic lab in Karachi

Pakistan

PDM leaders will meet on May 29 to devise future strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

[X] Close