Coronavirus kills 12 more people, infects 482 in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) claimed twelve more lives across the country over the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 6, 267.

According to latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the deadly virus infected 482 more people during this period, raising the tally of cases to 294,193.

As many as 24,593 samples were tested for the presence of Covid-19, out of which 482 turned out to be positive. The number of active cases of the disease has gone down to 8,987 as 278, 939 patients have recuperated.

More than 2.5 million tests have been conducted across the country thus far. Out of 1,97 patients currently under treatment in 735 hospitals across the country, 113 are on ventilators.

Infections, deaths slow globally

The COVID-19 pandemic is still expanding, but the rise in cases and deaths has slowed globally, except for southeast Asia and the eastern Mediterranean regions, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

In its latest epidemiological update, issued on Monday night, it said that the Americas remains the hardest-hit region, accounting for half of newly reported cases and 62% of the 39,240 deaths worldwide in the past week.

More than 23.65 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 811,895​ have died, according to a Reuters tally on Tuesday.

