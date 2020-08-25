No death reported in KP from coronavirus in 24-hours

PESHAWAR: Another day has passed in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Tuesday without a death from coronavirus as 35 fresh cases have been reported during the past 24-hours, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the provincial health department, the overall deaths from coronavirus in the KP province has reached 1248, however, the national ministry website shows that no deaths have been reported during the last three days.

The province has also recorded a recovery of 23 patients during the past 24 hours.

It is pertinent to mention here that the novel coronavirus claimed nine more lives across the country over the past 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 6, 255.

According to latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the deadly virus infected 450 more people during this period, raising the tally of cases to 293,711.

Read More: Punjab reports zero coronavirus death for third straight day

As many as 24,231 samples were tested for the presence of Covid-19, out of which 450 turned out to be positive. The number of active cases of the disease has gone down to 9,031 as 278, 425 patients have recuperated.

More than 2.4 million tests have been conducted across the country thus far. Out of 1,128 patients under treatment in 735 hospitals across the country, 117 are on ventilators.

