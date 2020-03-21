Coronavirus: KP govt announces three-day partial lockdown

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced a partial lockdown in the province for three days from Sunday (tomorrow) as coronavirus tally reached 31 in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a handout issued on Saturday, the government announced to shut hotels, shopping malls and major trade centres during the partial lockdown beginning from March 22 .

However, shops dealing in medicine, vegetables and general stores will remain open during the period.

Earlier today, Sindh government has decided to impose a province-wide lockdown over rising tally of coronavirus cases in the province, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources privy to details, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah took the military leadership into confidence over the decision to lockdown the province.

“The announcement in this regard will be made on Sunday,” they said.

Detailing the planned curbs on movement, the sources said unnecessary outings and bringing vehicles on roads will be barred during the lockdown. However, medical stores and grocery shops will remain open during the restriction period.

Talking to ARY NEWS, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that they have no desire for the lockdown however, tough decisions needed to be taken amid rising concerns over increasing tally of the virus in the province.

Read More: Pakistan’s COVID-19 count surges past 700 as more cases reported

“We have consulted over the lockdown situation and mulled over as to what restrictions will remain in place during the period,” he said and added that a decision in this regard would be taken during a final meeting on Sunday (tomorrow).

“We have mulled over the strategy to ensure provision of ration to masses during lockdown while a plan will also be devised to address the issues faced by daily-wage employees during the period,” he said.

The minister said that a 15-day lockdown was proposed in today’s meeting and the next meeting would decide how the plan would roll out during the implementation process.

Comments

comments