Coronavirus: KP announces two months remission to prisoners

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir on Tuesday announced two months remission in sentences to prisoners in jails of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to current situation emerged in country after novel coronavirus cases, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference information adviser said that the provincial government considering over closing its offices.

“All government employees aged 50 and above will be given a 15-day leave,” he further said.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkwa does not have a local case adding that all 15 people who tested positive are people who returned from Taftan border.

“There is no need to be worried but precautions are very necessary,” the adviser said. “Avoid going out, stay away from people who have a high temperature and wash your hands,” he advised.

He said the provincial government focusing to protect the people from novel coronavirus as much as possible and it had taken decisions in this regard.

He said that quarantine facilities have been arranged for the pilgrims returning, at Gomal Medical College in Dera Ismail Khan.

