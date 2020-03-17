Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Coronavirus: KP announces two months remission to prisoners

coronavirus

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Chief Minister on Information Ajmal Wazir on Tuesday announced two months remission in sentences to prisoners in jails of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to current situation emerged in country after novel coronavirus cases, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference information adviser said that the provincial government considering over closing its offices.

“All government employees aged 50 and above will be given a 15-day leave,” he further said.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkwa does not have a local case adding that all 15 people who tested positive are people who returned from Taftan border.

“There is no need to be worried but precautions are very necessary,” the adviser said. “Avoid going out, stay away from people who have a high temperature and wash your hands,” he advised.

He said the provincial government focusing to protect the people from novel coronavirus as much as possible and it had taken decisions in this regard.

He said that quarantine facilities have been arranged for the pilgrims returning, at Gomal Medical College in Dera Ismail Khan.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Coronavirus pandemic: PM Imran Khan to address nation today

Pakistan

LHC seeks report on supply of masks, sanitizers from government

Pakistan

Train crushes five people to death in Sukkur

Pakistan

Pakistan’s tally reaches 193 as 10 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Punjab,…


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close