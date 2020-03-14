Sindh dissatisfied over arrangements at Taftan border: Nasir Shah

SUKKUR: Sindh is dissatisfied with the precautionary arrangements for novel coronavirus at Pakistan’s Taftan border with Iran, provincial infromation minister Nasir Hussain Shah said.

Talking to media Sindh minister requested the federal government to sent the citizens from Sindh directly to the province for quarantine arrangements at Sukkur.

He said that screening and other arrangements for novel coronavirus are insufficient at Taftan border.

He said Sindh has decided to provide food items to the people at their homes under the food security programme if the situation worsens due to spreading novel coronavirus. The chief minister of Sindh has already issued orders to the effect, he further said.

Replying a question he said the educational institutions and religious schools will remain closed across the province, which will likely to reopen in April. But the school holidays could be extended if required.

He said the government has imposed ban over wedding halls and gatherings and not on the Nikah ceremony.

