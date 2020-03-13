Coronavirus: Sindh govt establishes quarantine centres at nine health facilities

KARACHI: Sindh government has issued a list of nine isolation centres established in hospitals across the province to deal with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus as provincial tally reached 15 on Friday, ARY NEWS reported.

Announcing the list in a post on micro-blogging website, Twitter, Spokesman of the provincial government Murtaza Wahab mentioned the list in response while clarifying a list circulating on social media.

Apart from the Isolation Centres mentioned below, #SindhGovt has also converted 1 full fledged 120 bedded hospital into an Isolation Centre & another full fledged 100 bedded hospital into a quarantine centre to deal with #Corona virus issues. https://t.co/gaBXktt77n — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 13, 2020



Quarantine camps have been established at three hospitals in Karachi including Civil Hospital, Lyari General Hospital and DOW University Hospital Ojha Campus, the spokesman said.

The other hospitals where isolation centres were established to deal with the novel coronavirus include Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Hyderabad and Jamshoro, People’s Hospital Benazirabad, Ghulam Mohammad Medical Hospital Sukkur and Gambat Institute Of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Khairpur.

He further said in a separate post that apart from the isolation centres mentioned, the government has also converted one full-fledged 120 bedded hospital into an Isolation Centre and another full-fledged 100 bedded hospital into a quarantine centre to deal with Coronavirus issues.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah announced a prize for any person or research institution that develops a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

“It’s my request to all research laboratories and students to help the government in making a vaccine for COVID-19,” said Nasir Hussain Shah in a statement on Friday.

He said the provincial government will provide all-out support to the students working on the invention of coronavirus vaccine. “The provincial govt will afford all expenses in this regard,” he further added.

