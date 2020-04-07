More laboratories to be setup to improve coronavirus testing: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Affairs Dr Zafar Mirza on Tuesday said that they have decided to increase the number of testing facilities in the country and soon 32 laboratories will be performing coronavirus tests, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a presser flanked by Federal Minister Asad Umar, he said that the new laboratories would be established in areas where more people could access them.

The special assistant said that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has devised a strategy to procure and provide personal protective equipment (PPE) kits across the country. “Soon we will be able to procure one million kits,” he said.

Zafar Mirza said that increase in testing facility will identify coronavirus hot spots in the country. “Every country is trying to improve its testing facility,” he said adding that Pakistan was currently testing 163 people out of a million.

India is currently testing 50 people per million as compared to 94 and 8019 people undergoing tests in Iran and South Korea respectively, Mirza said.

He said that other than laboratories, they also need health experts and certain chemicals to improve testing process. “We plan to achieve our testing targets by April 15.”

Earlier addressing the presser, Planning Minister Asad Umar said on Tuesday the country’s coronavirus testing capacity will be enhanced to 25,000 tests per day by the end of this month.

He said more than 3,000 tests were conducted across the country over the past three days.

The minister said the government is striving to increase the testing capacity.

He said more than 400 hospitals will be directly provided protective kits and other medical equipment from Thursday. He added steps are afoot to ensure the protection of doctors and paramedics against the contagion.

