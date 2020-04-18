Overall 224 held in Sindh for violating coronavirus lockdown today

KARACHI: Overall 224 people were arrested and 75 cases registered against them in the Sindh province for violating coronavirus lockdown orders on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported.

More than half of the arrests were made from Karachi, 138, with 51 cases registered against them.

38 people were booked under 11 cases in Sukkur for violating the lockdown orders, followed by Hyderabad where four cases were registered against 22 violators.

According to details, 14 people were held and booked under three cases in Larkana, 10 arrested and booked under five cases in Shaheed Benazirabad while a case was registered against two violators in Mirpurkhas.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has decided to lift exemptions on pillion riding in the city, in a move to implement stricter lockdown to avoid coronavirus pandemic.

Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon said that no one is exempted from pillion-riding ban.

“Police and other law enforcement authorities should implement the ban,” he said adding that legal action would be taken against anyone violating the ban.

Coronavirus tally soars to 2217 cases in Sindh

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that 138 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the province after tests were performed on 2217 suspected patients.

In a video message, the chief minister said that one more patient died during last 24-hours, bringing the provincial tally to 48 as overall 2355 are infected from the virus.

“11 people recovered from the infection in 24-hours as the total number of patients who recovered in the province now stand at 592,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah expressed his concern over rising number of coronavirus cases from populated areas of the South and East districts in Karachi and said that more cases have popped up from Lyari, Kharadar and Bihar Colony areas.

