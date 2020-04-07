Violation of lockdown annoys CM Sindh as strict implementation ordered   

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday expressed his annoyance over public rush at various roads and shops in the province despite ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

He directed the law enforcement authorities to implement the lockdown in the province. “I want a strict lockdown in place as it happened during the first seven days of the shutdown,” he said while issuing directives for stricter implementation on closure orders in the province during consultative meeting of provincial cabinet members.

He said that no one should be allowed to roam freely without any reason.

Shah said that the coronavirus figures emerging from the province have raised serious concerns. “I appeal to the people of the province to remain indoors,” he said.

The chief minister further said that three factories have been sealed for violating lockdown orders. “We have taken undertaking from their owners to refrain from repeating the act,” he said and directed the factories to avoid violation of the closure orders.

The chief minister lauded the efforts of Rangers and police in ensuring effective implementation of the government directives.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah confirmed that 16 more people have recovered from the COVID-19 in Karachi.

Charing a meeting in Karachi, the chief minister Murad Ali Shah said that as many as 309 patients have recovered from COVID-19 thus far. He said that 54 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, taking the provincial tally to 986.

Murad Ali Shah further said that one more patient has died from the novel coronavirus today, while overall 10219 coronavirus tests had been conducted in the province so far.

