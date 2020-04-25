KARACHI: Sindh government on Saturday allowed to resume business activities in the province with strict conditions attached to it during coronavirus lockdown, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued from the provincial home ministry, the traders have to completely implement the standard operating procedures devised for online shutter down business.

A prior list of the shop owners, staffers and delivery boys working at the business place should be provided to the provincial government while all preventive material including hand gloves, sanitizers be provided to them.

No customer dealing would be allowed at the shops and only online orders would be entertained for the purpose. The shutter of the shops will remain close all the time except for the delivery of items.

The order will come into effect from April 27 for an indefinite period and the shop owners had to give an undertaking for fully implementing the SOPs.

The list of the employees, their national identity card (NC) numbers and their residential addresses should be conveyed to the government. Furthermore, medical record of the employees would be maintained and in case of coronavirus symptoms in any employee, the concerned business entity would be responsible for the treatment.

The government would also have the authority to close down any business place where virus-infected patient had worked or visited.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government and traders reached an agreement to reopen businesses amid coronavirus lockdown on Thursday.

The alliance of Karachi traders claimed that the Sindh government has permitted the business community to resume online trade activities.

All City Tajir Ittehad (ACTI) chairman Sharjeel Goplani said that online trade will continue from 9:00 am and 3:00 pm.

Another ACTI leader Ilyas Memon said that traders will be allowed to open shutters of shops at the time of delivery.

Memon assured that the traders will strictly implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the government at the time of delivering commodities to the customers.

