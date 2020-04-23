KARACHI: The Sindh government and traders have reached an agreement to reopen businesses amid coronavirus lockdown, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The alliance of Karachi traders claimed that the Sindh government has permitted the business community to resume online trade activities.

All City Tajir Ittehad (ACTI) chairman Sharjeel Goplani said that online trade will continue from 9:00 am and 3:00 pm.

Another ACTI leader Ilyas Memon said that traders will be allowed to open shutters of shops at the time of delivery.

Memon assured that the traders will strictly implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the government at the time of delivering commodities to the customers.

He added that debit and credit card payments will be preferred for running the online businesses, whereas, the local administration will seal the shops involved in violating SOPs of the government.

Earlier, the committee of Sindh government and traders held the second round of talks to hold consultations over resuming business activities amid coronavirus lockdown.

The government committee members include Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab, Imtiaz Shaikh and Nasir Hussain Shah.

It was the second round of talks as deadlock persisted between the government and traders regarding the mechanism and schedule for resumption of businesses.

