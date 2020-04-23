Those egging on small traders against Sindh Govt will be unveiled: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: Sindh Government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab reiterated the claim of federal government sending faulty coronavirus detection kits to the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Replying to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Dr Shahbaz Gill, the senator said that chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was the first political entity of Pakistan who took up the fight against coronavirus and took it seriously.

Wahab said that the nation was demanding accountability on wheat and sugar corruption, he said that the people are now fully cognizant of who is actually working on-ground and who is just busy levying blames each day.

Murtaza Wahab also said that those who have flared up small business owners and traders against Sindh government would soon be brought to the book and be unveiled for the world to see.

Sindh Tajir Ittehad earlier in the day hinted at the possibility of a protest campaign against the provincial government.

Members of the union said that they would give themselves up for voluntary arrests if a mechanism to open businesses was not put into action.

