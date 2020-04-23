Sindh Tajir Ittehad says they would open businesses across Sindh, come what may

KARACHI: Sindh Tajir Ittehad on Thursday hinted at the possibility of a protest campaign against the provincial government, ARY News reported.

Members of the union said that they would give themselves up for voluntary arrests if a mechanism to open businesses was not put into action.

Members of the Tajir Ittehad also claimed that Sindh government did not care for its traders and daily wage earners and has left them to God’s mercy alone.

The members also threatned the government saying that the time for dialogue was now over and markets all over the province would now be opened, come what may.

Provincial Minister for Education and Labour, Saeed Ghani said that the government’s priority was the safety of the people and if a strict lockdown and further suspension of businesses was required to achieve that then the government would go for it.

Yesterday, President All City Tajir Ittehad was taken under arrest by local police over allegations of defying coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The police took President All City Tajir Ittehad Hammad Poonawala into custody along with four others.

The traders had forcibly opened shops disregarding government orders, the police therefore took action and ‘Iron Market’ area of the metropolis was completely shut down.

All City Tajir Ittehad members have claimed that the police roughed them up and forced them to shut down shops.

