No one allowed to open shops in Sindh from Ramazan: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Sindh government on Wednesday rejected an announcement from traders to resume businesses during lockdown from first day of the Ramazan and Education Minister Saeed Ghani said that no one would be allowed to open shops, ARY NEWS reported.

“We hope the traders will understand our perspective,” he said and warned that if traders would try to reopen the businesses then the Sindh government would forcefully implement its coronavirus lockdown orders.

Saeed Ghani said that they would first consult with the federal government over reopening of the shops. “We have only close down the shops reopened today,” he said.

The minister said that the Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has no administrative powers in the province and he was not empowered to announce resumption of businesses in the province.

“The governor should refer anyone for implementation of orders to the Sindh government,” he said.

Saeed Ghani further announced that they could change the examinations schedule in the province if the coronavirus-related situation worsens.

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi traders on Wednesday threatened to launch a jail bharo (fill the jails) movement if their demand to resume businesses in the metropolis during COVID-19 lockdown is not accepted.

“If our demands are not accepted, we will be launching a jail bharo (fill the jails) movement,” said that Sindh Tajir Ittehad leader Jameel Paracha during a joint presser of different trade organizations.

He said that the traders would reopen their shops from the first day of the Ramazan. “We will not meet any negotiating team or minister of the provincial government,” he said.

Comments

comments