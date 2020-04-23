KARACHI: Sindh government on Thursday decided to impose a ban on official iftar parties in order to control the spread of coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Sources said the decision was taken for the safety of people amid the coronavirus pandemic which has already infected over 10,000 people across Pakistan and more than 200 have died.

“No one would be allowed to set up roadside Iftar Dastarkhwan for people this Ramazan,” said sources.

It must be noted that every Ramazan, hundreds of stalls are set up at the corners of city roads by relief organisations and local residents where homeless people, vendors, rickshaw and taxi drivers, labourers, beggars and even those who do not fast are served free food and drinks for the whole month.

It must be noted that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country have soared to 10,513 after 742 new infections were reported during the past 24 hours.

Read More: Sindh establishes coronavirus testing lab with capacity of 800 tests per day

According to National Command and Operation Centre, 2,337 patients have recovered from the disease in the country, while 15 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll currently stands at 224.

As many as 58 corona patients are in critical condition while 5,637 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, according to the statistics released by the national dashboard.

