KARACHI: Spokesman of the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab on Thursday announced that the coronavirus testing lab established at Karachi University would become functional from today onward, ARY News reported.

Wahab revealed that the laboratory has the capacity to conduct 800 tests per day and would prove to be a real asset going forward in the fight against an invisible enemy.

Taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter, Murtaza Wahab said: “#SindhGovt has established a #COVIDー19 laboratory at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Research, Karachi University. It has become functional from today with a capacity of 800 tests a day.”

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country have soared to 10,513 after 742 new infections were reported during the past 24 hours.

According to National Command and Operation Centre, 2,337 patients have recovered from the disease in the country, while 15 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll currently stands at 224.

As many as 58 corona patients are in critical condition while 5,637 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, according to the statistics released by the national dashboard.

