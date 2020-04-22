Sindh grants permission to 86 industrial units amid COVID-19 lockdown

KARACHI: The Sindh government has granted permission to 86 more industrial units to resume operations amid COVID-19 lockdown, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A notification has been released by the Sindh home department for allowing the 86 industrial units to restart operations.

The latest order stated that the units were permitted to resume operations in accordance with the undertaking for complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) finalised by the provincial authorities.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh authorities had allowed 151 export units to resume work in order to complete their orders. All factories being allowed to resume activities will be bound to follow the SOPs set by the government.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the provincial government is willing to design standard operating procedures (SOPs) for smart policy response against coronavirus pandemic.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting for holding consultations over policy response regarding the coronavirus pandemic which was attended by experts through video link.

The chief minister said that he has remained in contact with all experts to contain the disease in Sindh and followed the instructions. The government wants to design SOPs for smart policy response to fight COVID-19 in order to reach every suspected patient.

