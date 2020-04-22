KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Wednesday that the provincial government is willing to design standard operating procedures (SOPs) for smart policy response against coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting for holding consultations over policy response regarding the coronavirus pandemic which was attended by experts through video link.

“We want to generate database consisting accurate statistics of the virus. At this time, 3,378 cases of COVID-19 are existed in Sindh and it is a difficult task to tract everyone infected with the virus. We are consistently improving our database since the first case emerged in February 26. I had immediately summoned a session over the issue and closed all schools,” said CM Shah.

“The number of cases was increased as the province stepped towards the lockdown. We have received positive response from lockdown but violations of SOPs were also made during the period.”

The chief minister said that he has remained in contact with all experts to contain the disease in Sindh and followed the instructions. The government wants to design SOPs for smart policy response to fight COVID-19 in order to reach every suspected patient.

He further said that the province imposed travel restrictions by banning all kind of transports to void transmission of the coronavirus to other districts.

