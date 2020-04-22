Sindh records highest coronavirus cases in a day

KARACHI: Sindh recorded 320 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, which is the highest number of infections in the province so far, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

With three more deaths, the record number of 320 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 were reported across the Sindh during the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the province to 3373.

In a video statement today, he said that provincial govt conducted 2097 tests of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, out of which 320 comes positive.

“In the last 24 hours, three more people have died from COVID-19 in Sindh,” he further said, adding that the death toll in the province stands at 69.

Coronavirus penetrates in Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana, Says Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah. pic.twitter.com/lfgq0PCPAZ — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) April 22, 2020

Murad Ali Shah said that out of 320 positive cases on Wednesday, the majority of the Covid-19 case has been reported from Karachi.

“715 patients have recovered from the disease while the province has overall conducted 28,249 tests,” he further added.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Health Sindh, Azra Fazal Pechuho said that the coronavirus cases in the country could peak in the month of May.

Azra Fazal Pechuho said stressed that social distancing was incumbent in the coming days and any lapse in vigilance could be detrimental.

The minister said that there were strong indicators that coronavirus cases will spike significantly in the coming months.

Pechucho also said that if the lockdown was relaxed then the coronavirus situation would see a manifold increase

Comments

comments