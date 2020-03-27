Coronavirus: Mufti Taqi Usmani urges people to follow govt’s directions

KARACHI: Prominent religious scholar, Mufti Taqi Usmani has said that they are bound to follow the directions set by the government in the wake of coronavirus spread in the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

Talking in ARY News’ programme 11th Hour, Mufti Taqi Usmani urged the people of Pakistan to follow the directions of the government and added that he would ask companions to comply with the directions of the Sindh government about ban on the congregation of the Juma prayer.

The religious scholar said wrongdoings are on the rise in the society and the present scenario is a test from Almighty Allah. “We should seek pardon.”

Read more: Congregational prayers including Juma banned in Sindh mosques until April 05

It may be noted that, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, yesterday, had announced that the countrywide mosques would remain open amid coronavirus pandemic with limitations applied to congregation within their premises during five-time prayers and Friday prayer.

The decision was taken after consultation with the clerics during a meeting with President Arif Alvi via video conference, said the minister who added that top religious leaders had assured their complete support for preventive measures announced by the government.

He had said that clerics had an important role to tackle coronavirus spread and they extended their complete support by announcing holidays in seminaries and postponing all conventions.

Comments

comments