ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Tuesday announced to extend the expiry date of all national identity cards (NICs) due to lapse between 01 September 2019 to 30 June 2020, ARY NEWS reported.

The expiry of all the NICs falling under the category are extended upto 01 July 2020, said the officials of the authority in Sindh province.

They said that any request seeking amendment in the identity card could be made via the online portal.

The employees at the NADRA centres are also barred from using biometric procedures for attendance purpose.

Earlier in the day, with the detection of more novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Sindh, the provincial government ordered the closure of restaurants and shopping malls across the province for 15 days.

The government directed K-Electric to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the closure of restaurants and shopping malls in the port city.

However, the government said, all grocery stores can remain open round the clock.

Vegetable, fruit, fish and meat markets will also remain open across the province.

Announcing a string of new measures to combat the disease, CM Murad Ali Shah said there is a serious need to prevent the coronavirus spreading, expressing fears that if the COVID-19 spreads, the province’s health infrastructure won’t be able to cope with the influx of patients.

He said they want to restrict the people to their homes as a precaution to stop the virus transmitting to others.

The provincial government further decided to keep government office closed from Thursday, a notification of which will be issued by the provincial chief secretary soon. It has also decided to bring intra-city bus services to a halt.

So far Sindh has reported the highest number of 172 COVID-19 cases.

