Coronavirus: NADRA, passport offices to remain closed for two weeks

ISLAMABAD: As part of precautionary measures against the spread of novel coronavirus, the government has decided to close all the public dealing offices, including National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), passport and immigration and CDA One Window for two weeks across the country, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Ministry of Interior said that regional head offices of the public dealing offices will remain functional with minimum essential staff for some time.

Meanwhile, day care centres, beauty salons, gyms and clubs across the country have been closed with immediate effect.

The employs were advised to stay at homes, avoid social gatherings, travelling, and take all necessary precautions. However, the director generals were directed to remain alert for any prompt response which may be required in case of any impromptu and exigent situation.

Read More: 28 new COVID-19 cases emerge in Karachi, push Pakistan’s tally to 448

Earlier in the day, 28 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus had emerged in Karachi, pushing the total number of COVID-19 patients to 245 in Sindh and 448 in Pakistan.

According to the provincial health authorities, all the new cases had surfaced in the port city. Sindh had so far reported the highest number of coronavirus cases with 151 in Sukkur, 93 in Karachi, and one in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, a third patient of the COVID-19 was released today from a hospital after recovery.

Comments

comments