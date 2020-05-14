KARACHI: 758 new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected and nine patients died in Sindh over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 234, according to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In a video message on the coronavirus situation in the province today, he said Sindh conducted 4,408 tests against which 758 – or 17 per cent – were declared positive. So far, 10,7827 tests have been carried out in the province, he added.

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in the province has jumped to 14,099 with the addition of the new infections.

CM Sindh said 238 patients were discharged after full recovery over the previous 24 hours, taking the number of patients recovered to 3,073.

He said 10,738 patients are under treatment in Sindh, including 9,307 in home isolation, while 915 are being kept at isolation centres and 561 at different hospitals. 105 patients are in critical condition, of them 37 are on ventilators, he added.

Of 758 new cases of the coronavirus, 555 were detected in Karachi.

