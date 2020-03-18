KARACHI: The out-patient departments (OPDs) have been closed across Sindh govt hospitals following orders by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to limit the spread of coronavirus cases, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken by provincial govt after doctors expressed fear of the further spread of COVID-19 after contacting visitors.

All six OPDs of government hospitals in Karachi have been closed, while various private hospitals have also closed OPDs. Emergency service will continue at all hospitals across the province.

Young Doctors Association (YDA) had announced to suspend routine OPD services in government hospitals across the province from Wednesday. The leaders of the doctors’ association further said all staff members will resume their duties in quarantine and emergency units.

The provincial government on Tuesday ordered the closure of restaurants and shopping malls across the province for 15 days in an effort to curb the spread of the infection.

All restaurants, malls, shopping centres, and parks will remain closed for 15 days from tomorrow, a spokesperson for the government said.

The government had directed K-Electric to ensure uninterrupted power supply during what can be dubbed a partial lockdown in the port city.

However, the spokesman said, all grocery and medical stores can remain open round the clock. Takeaways and deliveries will be allowed.

Vegetable, fruit, fish and chicken markets will also remain open across the province.

The number of coronavirus cases increased up to 250 in Pakistan as Sindh, Punjab reported more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Total confirmed cases: 247

Sindh: 181

Punjab: 27

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 16

Balochistan: 16

Islamabad Capital Territory: 4

Gilgit-Baltistan: 3

AJK: 0

