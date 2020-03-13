TAFTAN: The authorities at one of the biggest quarantine camp established in the country at Pakistan-Iran border in Taftan area of Balochistan province have failed to implement basic measures to prevent coronavirus outbreak, growing fears of the virus outbreak, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, people quarantined at the centre are allowed to roam freely, mingling and shaking hands with each other.

“Most of the people at the camp are not using masks, which are deemed necessary for preventing the transfer of the virus from one person to another,” said the report broadcasted on ARY NEWS.

A number of stalls and shops comprising of unhygienic food items have also been established at the camp, it said adding that the cleaning facilities at the camp are also below par.

Those quarantined in the camp are also allowed to go out of the enclosed area to fill water, raising fears of the virus outbreak in the nearby areas.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Balolchistan government Liaquat Shahwani said that they have created awareness among the pilgrims, staying at the quarantine centre, on preventive measures but they are not complying with it.

“They are of the opinion that it is part of their culture to shake hands and can’t shun the practice,” said a helpless provincial spokesman.

He further said that 1828 people have been released from the quarantine after no symptoms were found on them.

The spokesman said that they are taking care of those present in the camps and only one case of the virus is reported from the Balochistan province. “We are ensuring that the pilgrims are not released from the camp before they go through a proper screening process,” he said.

