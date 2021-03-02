1,163 new infections, 42 coronavirus-related deaths reported in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 42 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 12,938, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 42 more lives and 1,163 fresh infections were reported during the said period.

The total count of active cases is 22,184 and the positivity rate stands at 3.64 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,035 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,529 patients are still in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 582,528.

Read more: Lockdown enforced in Mirpur amid rising coronavirus cases

A total of 31,948 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 547,406 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 9,022,124 samples have been tested thus far.

As many as 258,412 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Sindh so far, 172,683 in Punjab, overall 72,615 cases have been detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 44,516 in Islamabad, 19,066 in Balochistan, 10,280 cases in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 4,956 have been reported in Gilgit-Baltistan, so far.

Comments

comments