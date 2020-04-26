Pakistan has 80pc locally-transmitted coronavirus cases: Zafar Mirza  

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Affairs Dr Zafar Mirza said on Sunday that Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) was providing medical supplies directly to the hospitals to deal with coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

“Details of all the supplies from the PDMA are uploaded on its website’s supply section,” he said.

The special assistant said that they have provided the provincial authorities with over thousand addresses over suspicions that people living in there might have contracted the virus. “The provincial authorities will conduct tests of these people,” he said.

Zafar Mirza said that overall 144,365 virus tests have been performed across the country with 6,218 performed during the last 24 hours. He said that the number of coronavirus patients soared to 12, 723 after a raise of 783 patients in last 24 hours.

“Overall 269 people succumbed to the virus while 2886 people have recovered from it,” he said.

Giving a province wise break-down of the cases, Zafar Mirza said that 5378 people tested positive for the virus in Punjab, followed by 4232 in Sindh, 1793 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 722 in Balochistan, 235 in Islamabad, 308 in Gilgit Baltistan and 55 cases in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that 80 percent of the cases in Pakistan were from local transmission.

Earlier in the day, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reviewed the implementation of Ramazan guidelines, SME package, health situation and data integration.

The meeting, held in Islamabad, was chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

Asad Umar said the provinces may be asked to give feedback on compliance by people on Ramazan guidelines tomorrow. The forum dilated upon health situation and future course of action vis-a-vis coronavirus

