No coronavirus case reported in Pakistan: Dr Zafar Mirza   

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza on Friday chaired a meeting to review arrangements aimed at countering coronavirus, which has affected 890 people and claimed 26 lives in China, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during the meeting, Zafar Mirza said that they were taking effective and coordinated measures aimed at tackling the virus.

“Screening counters have been established at all airports in the country including Islamabad,” he said adding that all passengers coming from China are screened at the counters and their medical history is also evaluated.

He said that counters were also established at the airports to create awareness regarding the virus.

The special assistant to PM said that measures were taken to tackle any emergency situation in this regard while the authorities are also in constant touch with the Chinese ambassador and the World Health Organization (WHO) over the matter.

He said entry from China could be made from 19 points including the border crossing, which is currently shut down due to snowfall. The adviser said that currently no case of coronavirus is reported in the country.

Earlier in the day, Dr Zafar Mirza said the country lacks the facility to detect the deadly coronavirus.

Dr Zafar Mirza in a statement said samples of suspected cases will be sent to international labs for testing.

He said specific virology labs have the necessary equipment to diagnose such viral diseases.

The SAPM said samples would be referred to labs of three countries, including China and Holland until the labs with facility to detect the coronavirus are established in the country. He assured that the facility will be made available in two weeks.

