Another coronavirus patient dies in Karachi, bringing Sindh’s tally to 8

KARACHI: Another patient in Sindh province on Monday lost his life while battling coronavirus, bringing the provincial death tally to eight, ARY NEWS reported.

This is the second death within 24-hours from the virus in the province as health minister confirmed the death of a 70-year-old patient earlier in the day. She said that the patient, a resident of Karachi, was admitted to hospital last night.

Confirming the second death, Provincial Health Minister Azra Fazl Pechuhu said that a 74-year-old patient hailing from Karachi lost his life after he suffered from the virus.

“The patient had a history of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and Diabetes. ,” she said adding that he was admitted at the hospital on March 26.

The minister also said that overall 128 people have tested positive for the virus in Hyderabad of which 116 were members of Tableegi Jamaat, staying at a mosque in the city.

The virus-infected people have been shifted to a quarantine centre in Liaquat Medical and Health Sciences Hospital, she said.

Moreover, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that there are 627 coronavirus patients in the province including 272 pilgrims that constitutes 43 percent of the total cases.

“62 other cases have been reported in those who came from abroad,” he said adding that the province witnessed 47 percent cases that is 293 cases of local transmission.

Ï appeal to the masses to remain indoors because we could only fight against this virus with the support of the public, he said and warned that in case of non-cooperation, it would become difficult to overcome the pandemic.

