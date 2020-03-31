Coronavirus claims another life in Karachi, Sindh’s toll rises to 7

KARACHI: Another person died of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Karachi on Tuesday, bringing the provincial number of deaths from the deadly disease to seven, ARY News reported.

According to the Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, the 70-year-old patient was a resident of Karachi and was admitted to hospital last night.

“The patient had other diseases also,” said Pechuho. This brings the total number of deaths in Sindh to seven.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho on Monday confirmed three deaths from the disease in the provincial capital.

“We can confirm one more death from COVID-19 in #Sindh. The 63 y/o patient was a resident of #Karachi & was diagnosed 2 days ago. The patient had a history of ARDS [Acute respiratory distress syndrome] & had returned from Saudi Arabia 10 days ago,” the spokesperson tweeted

The two patients were 52 and 66 years old and had been diagnosed with COVID-19 three days ago.

Earlier in the day, 61 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were detected in Sindh. Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said so far 294 cases of COVID-19 have been tested positive in Karachi, with 45 new cases. 57 in Hyderabad and two cases were reported in Jamshoro and one in Jacobabad.

The minister said out of 627 cases 41 have fully recovered and discharged from the hospitals.

The province has conducted a total of 5,945 tests.

Comments

comments