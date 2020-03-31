Sindh reports 61 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 627

KARACHI: 61 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were detected in Sindh on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 627 in Sindh province, ARY News reported.

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said so far 294 cases of COVID-19 have been tested positive in Karachi, with 45 new cases. 57 in Hyderabad and two cases were reported in Jamshoro and one in Jacobabad.

The minister said out of 627 cases 41 have fully recovered and discharged from the hospitals.

The province has conducted a total of 5,945 tests.

A spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department confirmed Monday that a person died of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Karachi today, bringing the provincial number of deaths from the deadly disease to six.

“We can confirm one more death from COVID-19 in #Sindh. The 63 y/o patient was a resident of #Karachi & was diagnosed 2 days ago. The patient had a history of ARDS [Acute respiratory distress syndrome] & had returned from Saudi Arabia 10 days ago,” the spokesperson tweeted.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said three people have died from the disease today.

