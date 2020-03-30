Woman, 63, falls victim to coronavirus in Karachi as Sindh’s toll rises to 6

KARACHI: Another person died of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Karachi on Monday, bringing the provincial number of deaths from the deadly disease to six, a spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department confirmed.

“We can confirm one more death from COVID-19 in #Sindh. The 63 y/o patient was a resident of #Karachi & was diagnosed 2 days ago. The patient had a history of ARDS [Acute respiratory distress syndrome] & had returned from Saudi Arabia 10 days ago,” the spokesperson tweeted.

This brings the total number of deaths in Sindh to six.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said three people have died from the disease today.

Earlier in the day, two new deaths from the novel coronavirus were reported.

The patients were 52 and 66 years old and had been diagnosed with COVID-19 three days ago.

