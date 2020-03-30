Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Woman, 63, falls victim to coronavirus in Karachi as Sindh’s toll rises to 6

Sindh coronavirus death

KARACHI: Another person died of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Karachi on Monday, bringing the provincial number of deaths from the deadly disease to six, a spokesperson for the Sindh Health Department confirmed.

“We can confirm one more death from COVID-19 in #Sindh. The 63 y/o patient was a resident of #Karachi & was diagnosed 2 days ago. The patient had a history of ARDS [Acute respiratory distress syndrome] & had returned from Saudi Arabia 10 days ago,” the spokesperson tweeted.

This brings the total number of deaths in Sindh to six.

Read More: 3 more people die from coronavirus in Punjab, provincial toll reaches nine

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said three people have died from the disease today.

Earlier in the day, two new deaths from the novel coronavirus were reported.

The patients were 52 and 66 years old and had been diagnosed with COVID-19 three days ago.

Read More: PM announces relief package, youth force, public fund to fight COVID-19

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Coronavirus Relief Tiger Force is for Pakistan not PTI: Shafqat Mahmood  

Pakistan

Milk shops in Sindh allowed to stay open till 8pm

Pakistan

Profiteers, hoarders to be dealt with iron hand: KP CM

Pakistan

Mugger commits suicide as Lahore police try to nab him from water tank  


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close