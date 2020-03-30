3 more people die from coronavirus in Punjab, provincial toll reaches nine

LAHORE: Three more people died from the novel coronavirus in Punjab on Monday, taking the provincial death toll from the infection to nine, according to a spokesperson for the primary and secondary healthcare Punjab.

A 55-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man died from the disease in Rawalpindi while a 42-year-old man fell victim to the deadly virus in Mayo Hospital, Lahore. The elderly woman had flown back from Saudi Arabia and was admitted to hospital on March 27.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Punjab has soared to 618.

On Sunday night, another person fell victim to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Rahimyar Khan.

“Sadly we have lost another soul to #COVID19 today,” Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said in a late-night tweet. “A 68-year-old lady who came from KSA and was under treatment in RYK [Rahim Yar Khan].”

The confirmed Coronavirus infection cases in the country have reached 1696.

These include 618 cases in Punjab, 535 in Sindh, 195 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 152 in Balochistan, 51 in Islamabad, 128 in Gilgit Baltistan and six cases in Azad Kashmir.

